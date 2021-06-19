Catholic priest collapses, dies at Ggaba Seminary

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Rev Fr Benedict Ssentuuma a priest of Masaka Diocese who has been teaching at Ggaba National Seminary, has died after collapsing as he was entering his car.

His death has been announced by Uganda Episcopal Conference in a statement posted on their Facebook page on Saturday morning.

“In yet another sad news this morning, Fr Dr Benedict Ssentuuma, a priest of Masaka Diocese, who has been teaching at Ggaba National Seminary, has suddenly passed on this morning,” the statement reads in part.

Though the postmortem report is about to be produced, it is suspected that the priest died from a heart attack.

“We are informed that he was entering his car to go and say Mass for the Sisters at their convent. Probably he died of Heart attack. Fr Benefit rest in peace till we meet,” the statement further reads.

Meanwhile, information about the burial arrangements is still scanty, but it is expected to be conducted with a limited number of people with strict observance of SOPs.