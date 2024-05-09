Census: Mothers to provide information on children

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has clarified that women will be responsible for answering questions about pregnancy and the number of children born within a household during the upcoming national census.

"Women have firsthand information about their pregnancies and the number of children they've given birth to. This information is crucial for calculating the country's fertility rate," explained Dr Chris Mukiza, the Executive Director of UBOS.

The World Health Organization defines fertility rate as the average number of children a woman has during her reproductive years (typically between 15 and 49).

Dr Mukiza emphasised that enumerators will prioritise respondents privacy so that they can freely avail factual information.

“They will be put aside and asked questions so that the information that they provide is confidential,” he said, adding that mothers will also be responsible for disclosing whether they have children born outside of marriage.

UBOS officials appealed to the public to cooperate and provide accurate information during the census. They are confident their teams are prepared and will address any challenges that may arise.

Mr Didacus Okoth, UBOS spokesperson, clarified that mothers are the primary source of information on children in the household. However, he said, "If a mother is unavailable, the father can respond to the question about the number of children."

Mr Okoth reiterated that the census will capture data for the entire population, including people with disabilities, refugees, the elderly, children, and others.