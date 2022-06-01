Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo closes Supreme Court over safety concerns 

The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny- Dollo has ordered for closure of the Supreme Court over safety concerns, following a fire that burnt part of his chambers on April 27, 2022.

Following the fire, Justice Owiny-Dollo says there have been water leakages resulting into ceilings collapsing as well as water flooding into chambers of other Justices of the Court located in Kololo, Kampala.

The water, he says has further damaged books, furniture and other court properties.

"These incidents have made it unsafe to continue in occupation of the said premises without a proper assessment of the damage and effecting appropriate rectification. The landlord has been duly notified to assess and rectify the defects. For these reasons, the top management of the Judiciary has decided, and I hereby direct that the supreme Court be closed as the premises undergo renovations and rectification of defects," Justice Owiny-Dollo writes in a May 30 internal memo, a copy of which has been seen by the publication.

Accordingly, all other judges and Court staff have been told to work from home until further notice. However, the court registry and ECCMIS centre will remain open to handle "the usual court business."

"While the court remains closed, the court administrator shall ensure that the security personnel remain on duty, all Covid-19 SOPs are strictly observed, all court halls and chambers remain closed, Judgments may be delivered using virtual electronic means and there's is a Justice on duty to attend to urgent matters on a daily basis," the Chief Justice's memo further states.

According to him, the Justice on duty shall operate from the High Court building at the judiciary headquarters in Kampala as other Justices wait to be notified when full court operation shall resume upon issuance of a certificate by the responsible authorities that the premises are safe for ovulation.