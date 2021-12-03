Chief Justice tasks new magistrates on professionalism

Jude Kamuganga one of the  magistrates who took oath at the High Court on Thursday.

What you need to know:

A total of 43 Grade One magistrates were on Thursday sworn in during a function held at Judiciary headquarters. Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo tasked the new magistrates to show professionalism in their work. The ceremony was held at the High Court in Kampala.

KAMPALA - A total of 43 newly appointed Grade One magistrates were on Thursday sworn in during a function held at the Judiciary headquarters.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.