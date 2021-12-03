Chief Justice tasks new magistrates on professionalism

KAMPALA - A total of 43 newly appointed Grade One magistrates were on Thursday sworn in during a function held at the Judiciary headquarters.

Presiding over the function at the High Court in Kampala, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo tasked the new magistrates to show professionalism in their work.

“Go out there and prove that you got to that position on merit and not as a favour,” Justice Dollo said.

“You are the foot soldiers in this big drive, you are the seeds we are broadcasting. When you go out, you can choose to fall on a rock or choose to fall on a fertile ground,” he added.

The Chief Justice also said the recruitment and deployment of such big number of magistrates at ago is a landmark for the Judiciary in terms of extending service delivery to the people.

“This is a dream come true for us, we are recruiting over 100 new magistrates this financial year and it is just the beginning,” he said.

“Judicial Service is one of the most fulfilling services in the world. We want justice delivered to our people in a timely manner instead of waiting for over five years,” he added.

On his part, Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera urged the new magistrates to be open to acquiring more knowledge on the job.

“Keep learning and know that the Judiciary is an institution that doesn’t work alone, work with other JLOS actors,” Justice Buteera said, adding: “Know your responsibility as a judicial officer, you now have a duty to decide what is right and what is wrong on behalf of others.”

Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu also urged them to be humble and respect other court users.

“Take your title but with humility, respect yourself, respect your staff and court users,” she said.

“We have an expanded structure with high chances of career growth. You can confidently dream about being in the Supreme Court,” she added.

Among those that have sworn into Judiciary service is Mr Atono Willy, who is the first visually impaired advocate to join the bench.

Registrars; Samuel Emokor ( High Court) Rosemary Bareebe (Magistrates Affairs and Data Management), Flavia Nassuna Matovu (Inspectorate) also witnessed the swearing-in.

Grade One magistrates

1. Abilu Isaac M

2. Ahumuza Peter Mugisha M

3. Ahurira Praise F

4. Amweno Hellen F

5. Asingwire Faith F

6. Atono Willy M

7. Atunga Marion Lyndah F

8. Basaija Steven M

9. Butoto Hassan Masaba M

10. Byekitinisa Franklin M

11. Kakuru Edgar M

12. Kampire Sylvie F

13. Kamuganga Jude M

14. Kavuma Denis M

15. Kayaga Salima F

16. Kayuki Edward M

17. Kyegombe Enock M

18. Maloba Ivan M

19. Muchelule Dismas M

20. Mudega Hope F

21. Mugweri Ambrose M

22. Muyunga Ashiraf M

23. Nakoko Isaac M

24. Natembo Aisha F

25. Ndhazano Joshua M

26. Nyakairu Edger

27. Nyevu Aziiza F

28. Obizu Mallen F

29. Okello Welborne M

30. Owachgiu Richard M

31. Oyirwoth Jerry M

32. Padoko Gerald M

33. Sabakaki Pauline F

34. Ssenoga Juma M

35. Subira Pheona F

36. Tibenkana Ali M

37. Tiyo Jonathan M

38. Wanda David Grace M

39. Wiiwo Fatuma Rashid F

40. Ategeka Ignatius M

41. Taremwa Martha F

42. Irumba Atwooki B M