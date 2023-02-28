Chief Justice tips regional DPPs on trans-border crime

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has called upon regional heads of prosecution to closely work together if they are to combat trans-border crime such as trafficking in persons in the region.

Justice Owiny-Dollo emphasised the need for “coordination, cooperation and collaboration” if they are to successfully prosecute trans-border cases in the region.

“To this end, the heads of prosecution in the East African region joined efforts under their umbrella association, the East African Association of Prosecutors (EAAP), to ensure coordination, cooperation and collaboration in combating crime,” he said during a conference of heads of prosecution in Kampala yesterday.

“What should be borne in one’s mind is that no one nation or agency or institution of government can single-handedly combat transboundary crime. I am glad that the leadership of the East African Association of Prosecutors has realised this and, through collective efforts, has achieved a lot in responding to these crimes,” he added.

The Chief Justice went ahead to give an example of the 2010 Kampala bombing trial, when witnesses had to be brought from Kenya and Tanzania.

“When I was the head of the International Crimes Division (ICD), I had the onerous benefit of presiding over the trial of a case involving several persons accused of executing the infamous July 11, 2010 Kampala bombings at Kyadondo Rugby Club and Ethiopian Village Restaurant,” Mr Owiny-Dollo said.

He added: “During this protracted trial, I was able to observe, firsthand, the importance of coordination, cooperation and collaboration (3Cs) of law enforcement agencies in our region. This was due to the fact that some of the suspects had to be extradited from Kenya and Tanzania.”

Evidence

He further said: “At the same time some of the vital evidence had to be collected from these neighbouring states. Had there been a lapse in the 3Cs, the DPP of Uganda would have had a tall order in effectively and successfully prosecuting an international case of that magnitude.”

The accused were charged with offences of terrorism, murder, and attempted murder of innocent civilians who had gathered to watch the 2010 World cup football final hosted by South Africa.

Several of the accused persons have since been convicted and are serving various sentences.