China gifts Uganda Shs4b malaria drugs

The Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, is optimistic that a new assortment of Chinese anti-malarial drugs worth Shs4b will help in the country’s fight against the disease.

“As a country, we are at a high risk of malaria due to our climatic conditions. Uganda is also the 3rd highest contributor of malaria cases (5.4 percent) and 7th highest contributor of malaria deaths globally (2.9 percent) registering up to 12 million cases and 5,000 deaths annually,’’ she said.

The minister made the remarks while receiving an assortment of anti-malaria medicine from the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Zhang Lizhong, at the National Medical Stores (NMS) head office in Kajjansi, Wakiso District, last Friday.

Ms Aceng revealed that the most affected populations include children under five years, pregnant women, people with immune deficiency conditions, and those in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

“Despite the progress made in malaria control, in 2021 through 2023, the country experienced a generalised increase in malaria cases, with some areas surpassing the epidemic thresholds. At the peak of the epidemic in July 2022, over 75 districts were reported as having a malaria epidemic. As a result, there was an increase in the demand for anti-malarial drugs with some districts requiring up to four times the previously quantified commodities,” she said.

The minister further said through the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, the government requested an assortment of anti-malarial drugs from the government of China to support the response to the malaria epidemic.

Mr Lizhong said in February, around 500,000 packs and doses of anti-malaria medicines worth $1.1 million (Shs4.2b) was delivered to Uganda as a rapid response to the rising cases of malaria.

“The cooperation in health sector is one of the most important areas in our bilateral relation. During the years of the pandemic, China worked closely with Uganda to fight the pandemic by providing vaccines and materials in time” he said.

China will support Uganda to establish a platform that connects data among hospitals.

“We have a long history of herbal plantation and herbal medicines. The two countries will explore joint research of herbs, develop and market herb medicines to combat viruses and achieve win-win cooperation,” Mr Lizhong said.

The board chairperson of National Medical Stores, Mr Jotham Musinguzi, asked the Ministry of Finance to support the Health ministry in facilitating farmers and businessmen to grow the Artemisinin plant as a step towards fighting malaria.