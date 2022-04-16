Christians told to embrace message of Way of the Cross
What you need to know:
- Church leaders yesterday said many people today behave in a manner that is not too dissimilar to that of those who participated in crucifying Jesus.
The Catholic Church has told Christians to deeply reflect and relate the events around the resurrection of Jesus Christ to what is happening in society today.
Speaking at the joint Christian Ecumenical Way of the Cross yesterday, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere—who oversaw his maiden Way of the Cross ceremony as the Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kampala—said many people today behave in a manner that is not too dissimilar to that of those who participated in crucifying Jesus.
“Undertaking the Way of the Cross is not a mere annual thing, but it is an opportunity for us to enter deeper into the mystery of the passion of our Lord and reflect on how it touches our lives,” he said, adding: “It is an opportunity for us to look at the suffering of Christ, the innocent ones and relate it to the current situation.”
He further said—like Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus for 30 silver pieces—there are many people who have sacrificed their Christian values to engage in human sacrifices as if people were goods.
He also noted that courts are acting like Pontius Pilate by keeping innocent people incarcerated and issuing fake judgements.
Archbishop Ssemogerere urged Christians to emulate the heroes of the Easter story such as the women who—out of compassion—visited the empty tomb or even Simon of Cyrene who helped Jesus carry the cross.
Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, who spoke on behalf of the Uganda Joint Christian Council, urged Christians to utilise the Way of the Cross to meditate on the passion that motivated Jesus Christ to go through suffering to redeem mankind, who had rebelled against God.
He urged Christians to use this Easter season to reach out to people who lost jobs and those whose businesses collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pandemic, he further noted, had not only taken money out of people’s pockets, but also increased cases of gender-based violence and teenage pregnancies.
Archbishop Kazimba urged Christians, government and parents to combine efforts and ensure the family remains the basic unit of society.