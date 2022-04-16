Christians told to embrace message  of Way of the Cross

The Catholic Church has told Christians to deeply reflect and relate the events around the resurrection of Jesus Christ to what is happening in society today.

Speaking at the joint Christian Ecumenical Way of the Cross yesterday, Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere—who oversaw his maiden Way of the Cross ceremony as the Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kampala—said many people today behave in a manner that is not too dissimilar to that of those who participated in crucifying Jesus.

Catholic faithful gather at Christ the King Church in Kabale Town as they prepare to begin the Way of the Cross on Good Friday. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA.

“Undertaking the Way of the Cross is not a mere annual thing, but it is an opportunity for us to enter deeper into the mystery of the passion of our Lord and reflect on how it touches our lives,” he said, adding: “It is an opportunity for us to look at the suffering of Christ, the innocent ones and relate it to the current situation.”

He further said—like Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus for 30 silver pieces—there are many people who have sacrificed their Christian values to engage in human sacrifices as if people were goods.

He also noted that courts are acting like Pontius Pilate by keeping innocent people incarcerated and issuing fake judgements.

The Bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Raphael Wokorach (centre), leads Christians in a prayer during the Way of the Cross in Nebbi Town on April 15, 2022. PHOTO/PATRICK OKABA

Archbishop Ssemogerere urged Christians to emulate the heroes of the Easter story such as the women who—out of compassion—visited the empty tomb or even Simon of Cyrene who helped Jesus carry the cross.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, who spoke on behalf of the Uganda Joint Christian Council, urged Christians to utilise the Way of the Cross to meditate on the passion that motivated Jesus Christ to go through suffering to redeem mankind, who had rebelled against God.

He urged Christians to use this Easter season to reach out to people who lost jobs and those whose businesses collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Christians from Lodonga Minor Basilica in Yumbe District carry a cross to commemorate crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Yumbe on April 15, 2022. PHOTO/ROBERT ATIKU