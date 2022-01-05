CID blames courts for delaying cases despite ‘overwhelming evidence’

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has blamed the Judiciary for causing unnecessary delays in the trial of several cases despite the “overwhelming evidence sent to court.”

Mr Charles Twine, the CID Spokesperson, said over the years, they have noticed that many cases whose evidence was fully gathered even before they went to court have not been heard to conclusion and keep backlogging.

CID cites among other cases the murder of Susan Magara, who was kidnapped, murdered, and dumped in Kigo off Entebbe Expressway on February 28, 2018, and Maria Nagirinya, a social worker who was kidnapped, killed and dumped in Mukono on August 28, 2019.

Twine says in cases like Magara and Nagirinya, detectives collected all the necessary evidence, even before the files were sanctioned by the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for trial.

“The case of Susan Magara was expeditiously investigated and the accused were committed to High Court. In the case of Maria Nagirinya, the police expeditiously investigated this murder, assembled the evidence and the accused were committed to High Court. But once it goes to one, two, or three years without being heard, it defeats our understanding. Unfortunately, some people tend to believe it is us delaying the cases. No, we did our part,” D/ASP Twine said.

Ms Irene Nakimbugwe, the DPP deputy spokesperson, agrees with CID that indeed the evidence was collected, suspects charged and remanded but the Judiciary is yet to fix dates for trial or hearing of cases.

“It is true the files are there. It is true they collected the evidence. Their files have been there in our custody. It is not us to list those cases for trial. When police collect the evidence, we look through it and confirm. But for them to have a trial date, it is the Judiciary. When they claim they don’t have money to do that is how years go by,” Ms Nakimbugwe said told this reporter.

CID records indicate that 2020 ended with 36,881 pending cases in court compared to 40,085 pending cases recorded at the end of 2019.

Reacting to Mr Twine and Ms Nakimbugwe assertions, Judiciary Spokesperson, Mr Jameson Karemani, said the two institutions know why cases take long to be concluded despite the satisfying evidence.

Karemani reechoed cries of insufficient funding, shortage of judges, and magistrates. He added that in the current state, one judge handles cases supposed to be handled by at least five judges.