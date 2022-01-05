CID blames courts for delaying cases despite ‘overwhelming evidence’

CID cites among other cases the murder of Susan Magara (right), who was kidnapped, murdered, and dumped in Kigo off Entebbe Expressway on February 28, 2018, and Maria Nagirinya (left), a social worker who was kidnapped, killed and dumped in Mukono on August 28, 2019. PHOTOS/COURTESY/FILE

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has blamed the Judiciary for causing unnecessary delays in the trial of several cases despite the “overwhelming evidence sent to court.”
Mr Charles Twine, the CID Spokesperson, said over the years, they have noticed that many cases whose evidence was fully gathered even before they went to court have not been heard to conclusion and keep backlogging.

