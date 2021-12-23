City authority okays plan to rename streets, roads

Mr Apollo Makubuya, a special advisor to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, yesterday presented a petition to the KCCA’s top leaders about renaming city streets and roads.
A plan by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to rename all city streets and roads currently named after colonial masters and other foreign dignitaries is on the cards.
The speaker of KCCA council,  Ms Zahra Maala Luyirika, yesterday told Monitor that the process will start in January next year.

