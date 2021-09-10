City businessman BMK dead

By DAVID VOSH AJUNA More by this Author

Ugandan businessman Dr Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige has died.

Mr Kibirige who is also known as BMK is said to have died on September 10 from Nairobi, Kenya after a period of illness.

A close family member, Eng Mubarak Ngobya told Daily Monitor that he on Friday ''spoke on phone to Mr Kibirige at around 5:30am before he (Mr Kibirige) was pronounced dead shortly after.''

Popular among his multiple business establishments is Hotel Africana and the BMK Group.

Eng Ngobya also said ''the family is making arrangements to have the entrepreneur's body transported from Nairobi to his ancestral village in Nkoowe, Wakiso District in central Uganda.''

Ugandan entrepreneur and politician, Mike Mukula has joined several people to eulogize Dr Kibirige.

''We have lost one of the most enterprising people in Uganda. Very humble, jovial, generous,very religious,extremely very understanding, a patriot and a nationalist,'' Mr Mukula said on Twitter.