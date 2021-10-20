City lawyer’s death: Police  open murder investigation

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Police have started a murder investigation into the death of a lawyer, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a confrontation with a bouncer at a bar.

Tony Ngobi died at Mengo Hospital on Monday where he was admitted after sustaining an injury on the head after he was denied access to the premises.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the case has been amended from the offence of assault to murder.

“Our detectives are going back to the scene to record more statements before the murder case file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Police have since arrested the bouncer.

Bouncer’s claim

Advertisement

The bouncer allegedly told police that Ngobi came in drunk and was denied access to the area, which he resisted, leading to a scuffle.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they are hunting for the owners of the premises for operating beyond the 9pm curfew.

The Ministry of Health issued a curfew of 9pm to 6am to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, several non-essential businesses, including entertainment centres, continue to operate beyond curfew.

President Museveni in July ordered that any entertainment centre found to be operating in violation of the guidelines would have the license withdrawn and owners jailed.