Clerics urge faithful to shun corruption

Hundreds of Christians across the country yesterday flocked to various churches to observe Palm Sunday, a poignant occasion commemorating Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Clerics from diverse denominations, presiding over masses and services in churches nationwide, seized the opportunity and asked Christians to continue with acts of charity, shunning corruption, and maintaining holiness as believers embark on the solemn journey of the Holy Week.

In Fort Portal City, Fr Emmanuel Baguma, the parish priest of St Charles Lwanga Town Parish, encouraged Christians to continue performing acts of charity as they commence the Holy Week in preparation for the celebration of Easter next Sunday.

In Mbarara, Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha reflected: “Jesus Christ utilised a donkey to illustrate gentleness. As we commemorate Mass for Palm Sunday, we partake in the holy bread and wine to honour the body and blood of Jesus Christ. Who are you before Jesus? In times of need, Jesus comes to us. He will tame and renew us. Just as Christ mounted a never-before-used donkey and tamed it, he can also bring peace and order to our lives.”

At Uganda Martyrs Catholic Parish, Rev Fr Didas Kasapuli asked Christians to pray for the prosperous development of Mbarara City and to combat corruption, which could impede progress.

In Kabale District, at Christ the King Church, Fr Alexander Muhumuza urged Christians to abstain from sin during the holy week, stressing that their prayers during the Lenten season would only be answered by God if they maintained holiness.

In Ntungamo, at Sacred Heart, the Parish Priest, Rev Fr John Bosco Tumusiime, condemned the increasing witchcraft levels in the community saying top district leadership and municipality authorities are crying out over the witchcraft threat, an issue that has set back key activities. He added that the increasing challenges of corruption, betrayal in offices, lack of humility, torture, and threats both physical and psychological are making people act out of their conscience like there was during Jesus times.

In Soroti, at St Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Fr Romanos Etwap urged Christians to empathise with others, drawing inspiration from Jesus Christ’s example, and to continue acts of charity throughout the holy week.

In Mbale, at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Mbale City, Rev Joseph Kaniala, urged Christians to remain vigilant in guarding their faith and to uphold honesty while combating corruption in Uganda.

At St Jude Catholic Church Malaba, the Parish Priest, Rev Jude Tadeus Okiror, encouraged believers to nurture courage in their faith and to distance themselves from non-believers.

In Arua, at Christ the King Parish of Arua Diocese, the Curate, Fr Morris Angutoko, attributed most criminal activities in communities to a lack of truth.

Fr Angutoko expressed concern about spies infiltrating the Church, emphasizing the need to refrain from negative reporting and recording within the Church.

In Maracha District, Fr Geoffrey Edami, the Parish Priest of Kamaka Parish, encouraged Christians to embrace faithfulness and peace.

In Kamuli District, the Kamuli Catholic Parish Priest, Rev Father Ben Wakabi, challenged Christians to maintain the spirit of triumphant entry by living together sustainably, embracing change, and building themselves up.

In Masaka, at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral of Masaka Diocese, Bishop Severus Jjumba, urged supporters of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) to cease exacerbating the internal conflicts within the party.

In Mityana, at St Noa Mawagali Cathedral, Assistant Parish Priest, Fr Cyril Balaba, urged Ugandans to refrain from betraying others over what he termed trivial matters.

In Wakiso, at St Jude Catholic Parish, Parish Priest Fr Ronnie Mubiru urged the youth to engage in productive endeavors if they aspire to succeed in life. “Utilise this time to work diligently and seize the opportunities available while you possess the energy to do so,” he urged.