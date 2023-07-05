Commission to probe Health ministry over ring-fencing jobs

The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) is planning to probe the Health ministry over accusations of ring-fencing juicy managerial positions for healthcare workers who studied Medicine and Surgery.

This follows a March 12 petition by health professionals who did not train as medical doctors to the commission.

Mr Yusuf Muziransa, the spokesperson of EOC, told this publication that they have received the complaints and the issues would be addressed.

“We have written to the Attorney General (Kiryowa Kiwanuka) to respond to the allegations. We shall give his office 15 days to respond and his response will guide us on the next action –whether it is [requiring] a mediation or tribunal. It will depend on his response,” he said.

Under their umbrella body of Uganda Allied Health Professionals’ Associations (UAHPA), the medical workers said: “The current management of the Ministry of Health, administration and leadership positions, and the recently released approved structures by [Ministry of] Public Service right from the ministry headquarters to health facilities are highly discriminatory in nature, targeting the elimination of some, especially allied health professionals, in favour of one carder.”

UAHPA in the petition also said the “Ministry of Health had a hand in officiating practices…and connivance in discrimination against health professions other than medical officers (doctors)”.

“It is worth noting that the degree [in Medicine and Surgery] is not a managerial degree, but like any other medical degree...,” the petition adds.



UAHPA indicates that their current members have the required qualification, skills, and ability to effectively handle changing disease situations, and emerging and re-emerging diseases.

The Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, couldn’t be reached for comments.