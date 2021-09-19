Completion of Shs9 billion Mpanga bridge excites Kamwenge residents

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Residents of Kamwenge District can now easily access services following the completion and commissioning of the Mpanga Bridge that links Kamwenge town council and Kabambiro Sub County and other rural communities in Kamwenge District.

The Shs9 billion project which was commissioned on Saturday by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, was constructed by Armpass Technical Service limited under the supervision from Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

According to residents, before the construction of the bridge, the area was impassable and had since become a deathtrap to many travelers especially those who were buying produce from farmers.

“That bridge was made of timber five years ago, and during the rainy season the river would get full and people would fear to pass but now we are very optimistic that people are going to resume their business most especially farmers taking their produce to markets,” Mr James Tumusiime a resident of Kaburasoke Village said.

Another resident, Mr Sabiti Musiime from Kabambiro sub county, during the rainy season, the make-shift bridge was always slippery, making it difficult for even vehicles to pass.

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, told residents in Kamwenge District to utilise the new bridge since it connects to different places.

“People had no access to other places but now the access is there and I know they will develop, they can transport their goods,” she said.