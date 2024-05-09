Concern over increasing cases of teen pregnancies in Rubirizi

Leaders have expressed concerns over the rising number of teenage pregnancies in Rubirizi District.

A visit to Kichwamba Health Centre III in Kicwamba Sub-county reveals a distressing scenario, reflecting the uncertain future for girls in the district.

According to Ms Sharon Ninsiima, an assistant nursing officer at Kicwamba Health Centre III, the facility witnesses an average of 30 cases of teenage pregnancies monthly, with potential complications during childbirth such as excessive bleeding.

Dr Aidah Nankinga, the officer in-charge of Rugazi Health Centre IV, highlighted operating on 160 teenage girls after pregnancy-related complications since last year, with some experiencing life-threatening conditions like fistula.

Evas Kansiime, 17, from Kirungu, Kicwamba Sub-county, is among those struggling to make ends meet after becoming pregnant in Primary Seven.

Kansiime who was abandoned by the man who made her pregnant, said she now undertakes menial jobs to support her eight-month-old baby.

Similarly, Ms Anastanzia Birungi, 18, dropped out in Primary Six in 2022 and entered into a marriage marked by domestic abuse.

Forced to flee due to violence, she now survives through casual work in Kicwamba Trading Centre.

Mr Bill Warufu Stephen, the district education officer of Rubirizi, attributed high school dropout rates partly to teenage pregnancies, reflecting a 75 percent decline from Primary One to Primary Seven enrollment.

“If you had 100 learners in Primary One, you are most likely to have 25 percent in Primary Seven, this is partly because of increasing cases of teenage pregnancies,’’ he said

Mr Edward Kasagara, the district chief administrative officer, emphasised the council’s resolve to enforce laws against the abuse of teenagers, including prosecution of perpetrators.

Ms Rachel Beyagira, the acting assistant commissioner of health services in the Ministry of Health, during the Healthy Adolescents and Young People (HAY) symposium held in Mbarara District recently acknowledged Uganda’s challenge of teenage pregnancies.

“Uganda remains among the top 10 countries with the highest cases of teenage pregnancies. This is the challenge we have been grappling with for over 20 years. Teenage pregnancy in the country has stagnated at 24 percent, this is not good,” she said.

Authorities in the district attribute the surge in teenage pregnancies to poverty, high illiteracy rates, parental neglect, and limited awareness of sexual and reproductive health.

The authorities have embarked on community sensitisation.

National situation

According to the Department of Reproductive and Child health at the Ministry of Health, about 20 percent of the global population are adolescents. In Uganda, 34.5 percent are aged 10-24 years while, 71 percent are aged 10-19 years.

In February, Dr Henry G. Mwebesa, the director general