Concern over rising cattle smuggling from Tanzania

Leaders from the districts of Kyotera, Rakai, and Isingiro have raised a red flag over the increasing smuggling of cattle from neighbouring Tanzania.

The venture is blamed for the rampant outbreak and spread of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the cattle corridor districts.

Led by Mr Ismail Bwanika, the vice chairperson of Rakai District, the authorities say some unscrupulous security personnel are aiding the clearing of smuggled livestock into the country.

“Some cattle dealers connive with security personal to bring in animals, which are sometimes sick. This practice has increased cases of cattle theft both from Uganda and Tanzania and we ask government to swiftly intervene,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

A security operative working with the External Security Organisation (ESO), who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity, said their investigations have pointed to District Police Commanders, Internal Security Organisation officers, traffic officers and well-connected traders to be behind the cross-border cattle theft racket.

“These officers connive with veterinary officers who issue illegal movement permits to dealers who bring in cattle from Tanzania into Uganda. These animals end up in local cattle markets and abattoirs,” the source said.

The security operative, who claims to be part of the group that was deployed by President Museveni to prevail over surging illegal cross border cattle movement at the border, said some local leaders and security personal in districts of Rakai, Isingiro, Kyotera, Kalungu, Lyatonde, and Sembabule are failing their efforts to curb the problem.

“There is a lot of money exchanging hands between traders and authorities to the extent that some of us (security) are clashing during operations,” the detective said, adding: “Our investigations have established that each cow is cleared at between Shs50,000 and Shs100,000.”

According to Mr Abel Kanyekiro, the chairperson of Kibanda Livestock Farmers Association in Rakai, they are registering high cases of cattle theft.

“Even our counterparts in Tanzania are complaining about the same as thieves who disguise as cattle dealers steal livestock from them,” he said.

Mr Robert Kanyete, the chairperson of Nyekundire Farmers Association in Rakai District, said: “There is a lot of money paid, especially in obtaining clearance for livestock movement from different authorities, who make it hard for security to tame this illegal movement of cattle,” he said.

But Southern regional police spokesperson Muhammad Nsubuga claimed that police are unaware of the racket of cattle smugglers, requesting leading to formally report incidents to police.

“Among the alerts and briefs received from the region, I haven’t received anything concerning cattle smuggling and am getting it from you (media),” he said in a telephone interview yesterday.

Dr Bruhan Kasozi, the Isingiro District veterinary officer, noted that there is a team of security personnel who used to work with the late Gen Elly Tumwine while still Security Minister, but they later “misused their authority and became extortionists”.

“As veterinary officers, we are aware of that group, they have been making those sweeping allegations and reporting us to ministers and other authorities, but they were chased away from roads by the President and they are plotting their comeback using the media,” he said.

Dr Kasozi said cattle corridor districts are now safe from rampant FMD outbreaks ever since extortionists were chased away from highways.

Dr Erias Kizito Nsubuga, the veterinary officer in Rakai District, explained that for cattle coming from Tanzania, the movement permits are only issued by the commissioner animal health but for local cattle movement, one needs a letter from the village chairperson , parish chief, Gombolola internal security officer , police endorsement, and health certificate from the veterinary officer.

