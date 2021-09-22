Congolese driver jailed for driving car without license plate

By BARBARA NALWEYISO More by this Author

A Congolese driver who knocked a Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) journalist dead has been sentenced to one year after pleading guilty to the offence of driving a motor vehicle without license plate.

Muhammad Umaru attached to Kyaka II refugee camp in Kyegegwa District was also charged with five other offences (reckless driving, causing death through reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving permit, driving without third party motor insurance and driving a vehicle in a dangerous mechanic condition) which he denied.

Mubende Grade One magistrate, Marion Ninsiima who presided over court proceedings on Tuesday set October 5, 2021 when court would start hearing the other five offences.

The district state attorney, Mr Louden Twinomugisha told court that Umaru, 34, ran over Sabbiiti Magembe at Namagoggo village, South Division, Mubende municipality causing his death on September 16.

After being convicted with driving a motor vehicle without a license plate, Umaru asked court for a lenient sentence on grounds that he’s a first time offender.

"I plead that the magistrate gives me a simple punishment since I don't have any criminal record," he said.

Advertisement

The state attorney had asked court to sentence Umaru to two years or fine him Shs500, 000 for driving a car without license plate.

However, the magistrate sentenced him to Kaweeri government prison to serve one year and said prosecution of the other offences would commence on October 5.