Congolese national arrested in Uganda with 122 parrots 

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has reiterated its determination to make Uganda a dangerous route for wildlife traffickers.

This follows the arrest of a Congolese national with two cages containing 122 African grey parrots in Kisoro District.



Bob Mbaya Kabongo was arrested during a joint operation conducted by UWA, UPDF and Police in Kibaya village, Bunagana town council following intelligence information received about a suspected trafficker from Kinshasha who intended to sell African grey parrots in the western Uganda district.

The Authority's executive director, Mr Sam Mwandha said they will not allow Uganda to be used as a transit route by wildlife traffickers.

“We will not allow Uganda to be used as a transit route by wildlife traffickers. We will continue to arrest and prosecute such wildlife offenders. People should know that Uganda is a dangerous route for wildlife trafficking,” he said.

He assured UWA has over the years built capacity to combat wildlife crime and is now in a good position to detect and deter wildlife trafficking in the country.

He hailed the support extended by the UPDF and police in the operation, saying that inter-agency collaboration was crucial for the protection of Uganda’s wildlife resources.

The suspect and the exhibits were taken to Kisoro Police station where the case was registered under CRB: 216/2022 and transferred to Kampala Central Police Station on April 16, 2022.