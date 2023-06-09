Couple arrested after six pupils found at their piggery instead of school

A couple that allegedly picked six children from parents in Kampala claiming that they would enroll them in their primary school in Mityana District has been arrested on charges of human trafficking after they (children) were reportedly found working at their piggery and laying bricks.



The suspects were arrested in an intelligence-led operation conducted on Thursday evening, according to police.

“Mityana police received information that there was a person trafficking children from Kampala claiming that he would enroll them in his school (Mujabi memorial primary school) located at Bugabo cell, Kabuwambo parish, Tamu division in Mityana District,” Ms Rachel Kawala, the Wamala regional police spokesperson said.

However, preliminary police findings indicate that the alleged school has never been formally registered with the Ministry of Education and Sports and there was no learning activity happening.

“The place was found in a sorry state and instead of class work, the victims were subjected to brick laying and looking after the pigs of the suspects," ASP Kawala said.

The victims aged between 5 and 13 (three boys and three girls) were rescued and are currently at Mityana police station awaiting to be picked by their parents.

Police said the purported school structures were the home of the suspects; a 43-year-old man who identified himself as the director and his 35-year-old wife who claimed to be the school matron.