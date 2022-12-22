Court blocks Dr Oledo’s ejection from UMA

“The balance of convenience favours the applicant as he would suffer greater loss [of leadership position] if the injunction is not granted than the respondent who may not suffer any damage if the injunction is granted. The purported new leadership has not been in office for more than 24 hours and therefore, there is no prejudice suffered by the respondent,” Justice Ssekaana said.

According to the judge, Dr Oledo petition court while he was still holding the position of President of Uganda Medical Association (UMA).

“The respondent or its agents were fully aware of the pending matters in court and were duly served on December 16, 2022. The action of the respondent to change the status quo is untenable and this court cannot be overrun through illegalities and ‘mob’ decisions like what was done on December 18, 2022.



According to the judge, the status quo prior or as at the time the application was filed in court on December 9, 2022, ought to be preserved to avoid prejudice of rights of the applicant (DR Oledo) pending the determination of the main cause.



“This court has wide discretion at this stage to consider any factor which would have a bearing on the issue whether the injunction ought to be granted. It is for the court to determine the weight to be accorded to a particular factor weighed in balance and where they appear to be balanced the court ought to consider and strive to preserve the status quo. Other factors that may be taken into account in determining the balance of convenience include the importance in upholding the law of the land or rule of law and the duty placed on the authority to enforce the law in public interest,” Justice Ssekaana said before arguing that the actions of the respondent (UMA) must be rooted in the law and any divergence and abuse of power must be restrained as the court investigates the circumstances surrounding the decision made by the respondent which has ‘colourings’ of a public body.