Court dismisses trespass case on Katanga land

An aerial view of a section of Katanga slum. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Juliet Kigongo

  • Magistrate Tumuhimbise also dismissed the State’s plea to have the case file transferred to LDC court, reasoning that the court did not have powers to transfer the file.

The Magistrate’s Court at City Hall in Kampala has dismissed a case in which a businessman was accused of trespassing on a disputed piece of land at Katanga Valley near Wandegeya in Kampala.

