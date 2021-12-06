Court gives relief to Irish man who lost property to Ugandan fiancee

Mr David Michael O’Connel, respondent and Ms Catherine Nakawooza, petitioner. Photos | Courtesy

By  Anthony Wesaka

In September, Magistrate Nabaasa ruled in favour of Ms Nakawooza, kicking Mr O’Connel out of their home.

Mpigi High Court has granted relief to an Irish man, who the lower court had ordered out of a house and 10 plots of land, including a farm.
This was after Mr David Michael O’Connel reportedly bought the properties in the names of his Ugandan fiancée, Ms Catherine Nakawooza, but failed to prove that he is the financier.
But core to Justice Anthony Oyuko Ojok’s ruling dated December 2, was that the lower court presided over by Chief Magistrate Ruth Nabaasa in September, did not have the powers to try the case in question since the contested wealth - in billions of shillings - exceeds the Shs50m, the cap of the case, that a magistrate can handle.

