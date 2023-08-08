Court issues arrest warrant against ex-UNBS boss

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has issued a warrant of arrest against former Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) executive director, Mr David Livingstone Ebiru.

Mr Ebiru who is facing one charge of corruptly offering gratification of Shs100 million in exchange of a job was set to appear in court on Tuesday but did not show up for plea taking.

As a result, the Chief Magistrate, Joan Aciro issued a warrant of arrest ordering the police to arrest and present Ebiru on August 31 after failing to honour court’s summons.

Mr Ebiru last month stunned that nation when he told Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) that he had bribed the UNBS board with Shs100m to retain his job.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Ebiru being employed in public service as an Executive Director, Uganda National Bureau of Standard (UNBS) between October and December 2022 corruptly offered gratification of Shs100 million to Charles Masekuura as an inducement to secure his job.

COSASE also pinned Ebiru for misappropriation of government funds amounting to about Shs12.5 billion and also shielded five staff under his watch who are said to have caused a financial loss of Shs9.28 billion.

Amidst all the drama surrounding Mr Ebiru, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Fred Mwebesa, deemed it fit to dismiss him [Ebiru] from his current position.

In an August 4 letter, Mr Mwebesa accused Mr Ebiru of a number of offenses, which he said had tarnished the reputation of UNBS and, therefore, found him not fit to hold the position.