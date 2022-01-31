Court orders firm to settle ex-minister Musumba’s bill

The State Minister for Urban Development, Mr Isaac Musumba told journalists at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala yesterday that Nakigalala will be the first ultra-modern city in Uganda with three more to follow. FILE PHOTO

By  Veronica Kayaga

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • This came after Mr Gilbert Nuwagaba, the lawyer representing former State minister for Urban Development and Planning Isaac Musumba, appeared in court, seeking orders compelling Videocon Industries to show cause why his client should not recover his legal fees.

The Commercial Court has given lawyers representing UK-based company Videocon Industries Ltd a one-week ultimatum to provide a detailed report on how far it is with paying $72,437,850 (about Shs255b) to DEI Minerals International Ltd.

