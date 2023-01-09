Court sets hearing date for Nagirinya murder case

The High Court in Kampala has set January 16 as the hearing date of the case in which seven people are facing a charge of murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa.

The group that is set to appear before Justice Isaac Muwata include; Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal (27), a shoe hawker in Nateete; Johnson Lubega alias Rasta (20), unemployed; Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge (22) and Hassan Kiseeka alias Masadda both boda-boda riders in Kitaka Zone in Nateete, Rubaga Division.

Others are; Sharif Mpanaga, Sadat Kateregga and Raymond Okori.

Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa were kidnapped and later murdered in Nabisasiro Zone in Rubaga Division on August 28, 2019.

The suspects face six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery.

The prosecution led by Ms Mark Beth alleges that on the fateful day, the accused and others still at large, at the Nabisasiro zone in Rubaga and Mukono district kidnapped Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa and murdered them. The suspects also allegedly used violence to rob Nagirinya of her motor vehicle Reg. No. UBA 570V, mobile phone and Shs260,000 cash.

The prosecution further states that they also robbed Kitayimbwa of his mobile phone and Shs24,000.

On August 28, hitmen grabbed Nagirinya, a former employee of the Community Integrated Development Initiative and Kitayimbwa from the gate of the former’s residence in the Lungujja suburb.

The police tracked the deceased’s car which was located in the Kitooro zone in Nateete before they found the bodies on a secluded piece of land off Kayunga Road, some six kilometres from Mukono Town on August 30.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) intends to rely on the closed-circuit television footage showing one of the suspects as they followed Nagirinya's vehicle from Lungujja while on a motorcycle.