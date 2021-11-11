Prime

Court summons Archbishop Kaziimba over election of bishop

Archbishop-elect of Church of Uganda Stephen Samuel Mugalu Kaziimba at his home in Mityana District yesterday. PHOTO BY DAVID LUBOWA

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

On October 19, Mr Tom Mboya Okecho and Mr Emmanuel Omwony, both lay leaders of the Diocese of Northern Uganda, filed a lawsuit citing several irregularities in the election of the bishop

The High Court in Gulu has summoned, Church of Uganda Archbishop, Rt Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, and four others following a suit filed over the election of Rev Godfrey Luwum as bishop of Northern Uganda Diocese.

