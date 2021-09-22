Court summons MP Ssegirinya for demanding Bobi’s victory

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court in Kampala has, for the second time issued criminal summons to Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya for alleged incitement to violence.

According to the summons issued by the magistrate, Ms Marion Mangeni, the legislator is required to appear in Court on October 20, this year.

The legislator was expected to report to court on Tuesday but was no show. His lawyer was also absent.

This prompted the prosecution to seek court order summoning the 35-year-old MP as it was not informed of his whereabouts.

Ms Mangeni issued the summons before adjourning the court proceedings.

Prosecution claims that Mr Ssegirinyam a resident of Nsoba Kyebando Parish in Kawempe, a city suburb and others still at large on March 22, at Mini Price in Kampala did an act calculated to incite violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for presidential victory for the former Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Mr Ssegirinya is as well accused of displaying other placards bearing messages demanding for release of incarcerated National Unity Platform (NUP) members.



