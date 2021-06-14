Covid: Fruit prices shoot up amid rising demand

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Prices for fruits across the country have gone up as more families stock them for use in boosting immunity against Covid-19.

A survey conducted in several markets across the country indicates that prices for lemon, oranges, mangoes, tangerines, tarmarines, and other tubers such as ginger, onions and garlic have increased as households stock them to make home remedies for fighting the deadly virus.

In Soroti Town, many families last week could be seen buying lemon, oranges, ginger, pineapple, beetroot, garlic and red pepper unlike before.

For instance, a kilogramme of ginger that used to cost about Shs4,000 per kg, now costs Shs6,000.

A kilogramme of garlic now costs Shs14,000 compared to Shs12,000 about a month ago.

Ms Sarah Nantongo, a resident of Pamba Ward in Soroti City, said she blends the different fruits together for the family members to take as a remedy against Covid-19 infection.

“We picked the knowledge from doctors, and as a family we don’t regret; every meal taken has to contain fruits alongside it, the only threat to this is that prices have increased,” she said.

In Mbarara City, the scarcity of fruits has seen traders hike their prices. Mr Charles Twesigye, a resident of South Division in Mbarara City, said without fruits, home-based remedies against Covid-19 infection cannot be achieved.

“Traders started increasing prices of items that we need in boosting our immunity in our home immediately after the Ministry of Health announced the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. This is making home-based treatment hard for common citizens,” he said.

The new prices

In Mbarara market, three fruits of lemon have increased from Shs1,000 to Shs2,000; a piece of garlic now costs Shs2,500, up from Shs1,000, while a bundle of ginger has increased from Shs1,000 to Shs2,000. A bundle of onions now costs Shs1,500, up from Shs1,000.

In Kakumiro District, a mid-sized watermelon has been costing between Shs2,000 and Shs3,000 but the price has increased to between Shs5,000 and Shs6,000.

A small heap of ginger, which used to cost Shs500, now costs Shs1,000. One big mango, which used to cost Shs500, is now sold at Shs1,500.

Mr Sam Bulegyeya, a fruit farmer from Kisengwe Sub-county, said the demand for fruits around Kakumiro is because of Covid-19.

"We get many orders from traders in the town and we hear it is because of this Covid-19. People are telling us that fruits can be essential in fighting the virus, so as farmers we are also earning some good money,” Mr Bulegyeya said.

In Kabale, fruits prices have doubled to the benefit of traders. Ms Jeninah Mushabe, a fruit vendor in Kabale Town, said the price of one kilogramme of lemon has increased from Shs6,000 in March this year to Shs10,000.

“One kilogramme of ginger has increased from Shs4,000 to Shs8,000; red pepper from Shs4,000 to Shs10,000; garlic from Shs6,000 to Shs15,000. The prices have increased because there is limited supply as farmers have challenges in transporting them locally from one district to another, ” Ms Annet Mugabo, another dealer, explained.

In Arua City, five oranges cost Shs1,000, while in Koboko Town, a roll of garlic goes for Shs6,000. In Moyo twin market, five lemons cost Shs1,000, a roll of garlic costs Shs5,000, while one sack of onions costs Shs90,000.

Traders’ windfall

Ms Mildred Anyiorwoth, a trader in Awindiri market, Arua City, said: “The lemon price has increased because many people demand for it.

I used to sell four lemons for Shs200 before corona but now I sell four for Shs1,000.”

At Gulu Main Market, prices for lemon, tangerine, garlic, onions and red pepper have increased by at least 25 per cent.

Onions that sold at Shs2,500 per kilogramme in March now go for Shs4,000 whereas the price of garlic that usually went for Shs3,000 per pack has increased to Shs4,500 and tangerine now goes for Shs1,000 for three pieces, up from Shs500.

Ms Nesta Obita, a vendor at Gulu Main Market, attributed the increased prices to high demand.

“Whereas those who supply bring us little commodities like onions, turmeric and onions, the demand is increasing every day and as a result the prices go up because we have to seek distant suppliers who charge us high rates to recover their transport,” Ms Obita said.

In Lira City, lemon is selling like a hot cake, as many households are now trying to introduce children to lemon tea, which is believed to boost immunity against Covid-19. As a result, four lemons that used to cost Shs500 are now going for between Shs1,000 and Shs2,000.

The price of fresh ginger has also more than doubled compared to this time last year, with customers paying an average of Shs4000 a kilogramme at major food markets.

Background

Mary Jackie Nanyonjo, a nutritionist, says there is no food that has been proven to cure coronavirus, but consuming foods that boost your immunity could assist your body in fighting off the virus. Nutrients good at boosting immunity include vitamin B6 (bananas, chicken, salmon fish, chick peas and green leafy vegetables). They also include Vitamin C (oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, strawberries and apples. Food sources include; nuts, vegetable oils (sunflower), spinach and broccoli among others.

Compiled bySimon Peter Emwamu, George Muron, Alex Ashaba, Alex Tumuhimbise, Andrew Mugati, Rajab Mukombozi, Robert Muhereza, Leonard Mbihinzimana , Felix Warom Okello, Scovin Iceta, Rashul Adidi ,Joseph Omollo, Bill Oketch & Tobbias Jolly Owiny