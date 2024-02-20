Crisis in Amudat after officials expel all Sabiny

There is a simmering crisis in Amudat District after local leaders resolved to send away all Sabiny working or living in the district.

In the aftermath of the resolution reached at last week, the district has seen an exodus of civil servants, including health workers, teachers, and agriculturalists, among others, creating a crisis.

It is said that the decision to send away the Sabiny was triggered by a resolution of a section of Kween leaders to expel Pokot pastoralists from the area with immediate effect a fortnight ago.

In retaliation, leaders in Amudat during a district security committee (DSC) meeting resolved to expel Sabiny from the district.

The meeting chaired by the Amudat Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr George Owanyi, and also attended by various local leaders, including the district chairperson, Mr Joseph Nangole Lobot, gave the Sabiny residing or working in the district one week to vacate.

Since last week there has been an exodus of Sebei people leaving Amudat to their home districts including Kween, Kapchorwa and Bukwo for fear of the repercussions.

The acting Mt.Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson, Inspector of Police (IP) Mike Longole, acknowledged that there is a rift between the Sabiny and the Pokots.

“The information circulating informs the Pokot community to chase away all the Sabiny who are residing in Amudat District. This resolution was reached during a meeting said to have originated from a meeting that was chaired by RDC Amudat, Mr Owanyi,” Mr Longole said.

Mr Longole said security agencies would ensure the resolution passed by Amudat leaders would not incite violence among the locals and people from Sebei Sub-region.

“We, therefore, warn RDC of Amudat and his team not to cause mayhem in the district by immediately dropping that agenda and causing unity of the two communities in conflict,” he said.

Mr Longole added:“If nothing is done by the said leadership to bring unity to the two communities, we will remain with no option but to arrest and prosecute leaders who are involved in inciting violence among the two communities.”

Incidents of violence and clashes over resources between Kween and Amudat have become increasingly common, and the situation has become more volatile.

More security personnel have been deployed in both districts to prevent the escalation of tension.

The Sipi Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Fredrick Chesang, said the Kween District Security Committee (DSC) resolved to expel the Pokot from Sebei Sub-region due to increasing cases of murder and theft of cattle.

“The Sabiny accused the Pokot of killing some people in the area and stealing their animals. The Pokot were causing insecurity in the area,” Mr Chesang said, adding that about six people have been reportedly killed by Pokot in recent months.

During an emergency security committee meeting in Amudat last Friday, the RDC, Mr Owanyi, condemned the sectarian and hate speech messages from some leaders.

“The individuals found to be breaching [the peace] will be arrested, detained in police cells and prosecuted in accordance with the laws. The District Internal Security Officer (DISO) and District Crime Intelligence Officers (DCIO) are delegated to work closely with the joint security forces in verifying all arrests made during this period,” said the district security committee in a February 16 resolution. Mr Owanyi signed the resolution.

Maj Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, said joint security forces have heavily deployed in Amudat and neighbouring Sebei Sub-region to enhance security and to avert any breakout of criminality.

“The security situation is contained as the forces continue to monitor border lines, corridors and some hotspots. We urge either side [Pokots and Sabiny] to refrain from advancing sectarian tendencies as it undermines the supreme law of the Republic of Uganda,”Maj Oware said.

The RDC of Kween, Ms Hope Atuhaire, had also given the Pokot pastoralists until yesterday, February 19, to vacate the area.

“Pokot livestock destroy crops and damage vital infrastructure. That is the reason they are not welcome to Kween,” Ms Atuhaire said.

Last month, heightened tensions culminated in the controversial shooting of the chairperson of Lokales Village, Joseph Lokipurat.

The slain local leader had reportedly gone to graze cattle with his children at the border with Kween before he was allegedly killed. His children were allegedly tortured.

The conflict between the two communities is usually at the border of Lokales Sub-county, a highly contested area and designated wildlife reserve.

Ms Atuhaire said it was unfortunate that the leaders of Amudat resolved to chase away the Sabiny.

“We have not chased away all the Pokots but we have only chased the undisciplined Pokot, who were causing havoc,” she said.

However, Mr Lobot blamed Ms Atuhaire for causing the conflict between the two communities.

“The RDC of Kween made a very bad statement. She said let people of Kween eat their grass and people of Amudat eat their cows,” he said, adding that some people from Amudat have been paying money to people in Kween to graze animals.

“Some Pokot locals have lost millions of money after some Sabiny started grabbing their cows and land,”Mr Lobot said.

Sources said Mr Lobot has recorded a statement at Amudat Central Police Station over alleged tribalism.

The RDC of Amudat,Mr Owanyi, also said the tribalism remarks to chase away the Sabiny from Amudat were made by Mr Lobot.

Mr Owanyi explained that the conflict between Sabiny and Pokot is because of the failure to agree to share water and grass for grazing the animals.

“As the RDC I convened the meeting to ask the Pokot to realise the 200 cows the Sabiny demand. Unfortunately in the course of the meeting the LC5 chairperson made the tribalism remarks, ”he said.

Mr Owanyi added: “We are willing to coexist with Pokot communities as long as they accept peace and seek permission before accessing our land for grazing.”

Mr Joseph Chemutai, a teacher in Amudat called for dialogues with the affected pastoralists before they migrate to prevent revenge attacks.

Last month, leaders from the Pokot community appealed to leaders in Sebei Sub-region to permit Pokot herdsmen to graze cattle on their land after they had been banned from grazing their cattle in the neighbouring districts due to numerous attacks and crop destruction.