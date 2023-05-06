Damaged Kabale-Kisoro road delays delivery of govt support to mudslide victims

Ms Mateke was the chief guest at the function where Uganda Red Cross Society delivered non-food relief aid worth $10,000 to about 350 people who were mostly affected by mudslides that claimed 10 lives and ravaged gardens and food stores in Kisoro district early this week.

The director disaster management Uganda Red Cross Society, Dr Brian Kanaahe headed the team that delivered the non-food items which included blankets, jerry cans, solar lamps, saucepans tarpaulins, Kitchen sets among others the victims in Murora Sub County and Chahafi town council in Kisoro District where he promised for more relief items to be given to the affected communities since many of them lost nearly everything to floods.

"Following the disaster incidences that happened in the Murora Sub County and Chahafi town council in Kisoro District, we worked out mechanisms with the district authorities to do a rapid assessment for the affected people. We have mobilized some support for them to be able to restart their lives. We are the first responders and now we have set the pace. We started with the most affected people and it is a process because the rains are not stopping today, neither tomorrow. We will continue to do assessments with all the other partners including Kisoro district so that we can go to other areas that are affected", Dr Brian Kanaahe said.



Kisoro RDC Shafiq Sekandi revealed that over 12,000 people were displaced by the mudslides and floods.

The district councilor for Murora Sub County, Mr Innocent Irankunda said that there is immediate need for food relief items because most gardens and food stores in the affected areas were destroyed by the mudslides and the affected people have nothing to eat.

“We are grateful to the Uganda Red Cross Society for the donation of non-food items. We appeal to the government for immediate food relief items for the affected people since their crop gardens and the food stores were destroyed by the mudslides,” Irankunda said.