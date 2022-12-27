Death toll reaches 26 as UPDF target ADF rebels in Ntoroko

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has intercepted and killed three alleged Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

In an interview with this publication on Monday, the commander of 8th Battalion, Lt Col Saul Nabimanya, said the trio was killed as they emerged from their hideout to go to and steal food and property from deserted homes.

“Last night (Sunday), UPDF soldiers intercepted ADF rebels and three were killed at the road junction of Kayaja and Kyapa while three others managed to run away. We recovered one gun and 123 bullets,” Lt Col Nabimanya said.

He added that since December 13, when alleged ADF rebels raided Bweramule Sub-county in Ntoroko District, a total of 26 rebels have been killed while 15 others were captured and 21 guns recovered.

Lt Col Nabimanya said there may be more rebels in the area.

“We can no longer estimate that enemies were 40 in number because we have killed 26 and captured 15 alive and three others who were not armed managed to run away on Sunday night. I can’t guarantee that is the only number. They could be more than that, we are going to continue the operation until we declare the area enemy-free,” he said.

He added that the army has resolved to deploy more soldiers in each village to guard the people and their properties so that internally displaced persons can return to their homes.

The Ntoroko LC5 chairperson, Mr William Kasoro, said the district has registered a total of 8,000 internally displaced persons since December 13.

Mr Kasoro said those displaced are camped at Karugutu Health Centre IV, Kisenge Trading Centre, Rwebisengo Town Council headquarters, and Bweramule Health Centre III, among other areas.

The most affected villages include Kayaja 1, Kiringa, Kyobe, Kyapa, Bweramule, Kaitampara, Kyagabukama, Karugaju, Rukora A, B, and C.

On Tuesday last week, UPDF soldiers intercepted a group of seven alleged ADF rebels in Kyapa Village in Ntoroko District and two were killed.

The next day, a security meeting was held at Bweramule Sub-county headquarters where residents asked the UPDF to deploy more soldiers at the porous borders near River Semliki.

Those who have been displaced said they keep returning to their homes since the government has not given them relief food.

“We don’t have what to eat, we fear to come back to our homes because the rebels are still in hiding,” Ms Agnes Kobutungi, a resident of Kayaja Village, said.

Background

On December 13, a group of about 40 alleged ADF rebels from the Democratic Republic of Congo crossed River Semliki and attacked villages in Bweramule Sub-county, Ntoroko District before UPDF soldiers intercepted them.