Developer defies directive to restore Masaka wetland

A developer is yet to restore a section of Kamirampango swamp in Masaka City, a year after he was directed by the authorities.

Kamirampango, located on Masaka–Mbarara highway, is a tributary of the Nabajjuzi wetland system, where National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) draws the water it supplies to Masaka City. It is also a protected Ramsar Site (wetland of international importance).

The developer had last year started dumping trucks of murram in the swamp until the authorities led by the mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja, ordered to stop and also remove it.

However, the heaps of soil have remained in the swamp and are currently being covered by growing vegetation.

Mr John Ssekatwa, the vice chairperson of Kassijjagirwa Village, said the soil has affected the eco-system.

“The abandoned murram has affected part of the swamp and it has started drying up,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Secret visits

He noted that the presence of murram is a clear indicator that the developer will soon resume developments in the wetland.

Ms Irene Nakakande, another resident near the swamp, told this reporter that sometimes they see people inspecting the site where soil was dumped. “Every month we see some strangers inspecting the dumped soil, a clear indicator that they are still interested in the site,” she said.

According to Mr Mulindwa Nakkumussana, the mayor of Nyendo/Mukungwe Municipality, their efforts to establish the identity of the developer have been frustrated by officials at city hall.

“We are now compelled to believe that there is connivance between the developer and some city authorities because nobody can do such a thing in the city without permission from them,” he said.

When contacted, Ms Pauline Nabadda, the city environment officer, referred this reporter to the city clerk, Mr Godfrey Bemanyisa, saying she is not authorised to talk to the media. Mr Bemanyisa equally sent this reporter back to the environment officer.

“Please call the city officials charged with protecting the environment,” she said by telephone before hanging up.

Most depleted

The most depleted wetlands include Nakayiba in Nyendo, a Masaka City suburb, and Nakiyaga wetland in Buwunga Sub-county.