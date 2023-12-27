Dismembered body of woman recovered in Kampala swamp

An unidentified woman whose body was cut into pieces and packed in polythene bags has been found dumped in a wetland in a Kampala City suburb.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the body parts were found abandoned on Boxing Day at Namere Zone, Kanyanya in Kawempe Division.

“We are trying to identify the victim and also establish the suspected killers. The body parts have been taken to the City Mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem. Other teams are on the ground to find the killers,” Senior Superintendent of Police Onyango told this publication on Wednesday.

Police have asked any person whose female relative is missing to visit the mortuary.

Mr Onyango said once they identify the deceased, it will be easier for them to reconstruct her movement and the people she was in contact with before the fateful moment.

Mr Onyango, who described the crime scene as horrific and gruesome, said they will likely find the killers if they identify the deceased since the suspects left a lot of evidence at the crime scene.