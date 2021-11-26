Districts under LEGS project get 30 motorcycles for service delivery

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has handed over 30 motorcycles to 10 District Chief Administrative Officers (CAO) under the Local Economic Growth Project (LEGS) to deliver public services to the hard to reach communities.

“Make sure that you use these motorcycles for the purposes of which they are given to you. This is not a Boda Boda for hire, it’s a motorcycle for the government official to deliver public services to the population,” he emphasized during the function that took place at Makerere University Business School grounds in Nakawa.

Mr Magyezi added that the same motorcycles have already been imported for the LCIII chairpersons of the 10 districts and that the local government also plans to secure bicycles for LCII and LC1 chairpersons as well.

The districts that benefited include; Alebtong, Bunyangabo, Gomba, Kabarole, Katakwi, Kibuku, Kumi, Kyenjojo, Nakaseke and Ntoroko.

The Yamaha XTZ 125E model motorcycles were procured by Nile Fishing Company Limited with a credit of Shs336 million from the Islamic Development Bank

“This model which is durable, economical, can work in rough terrain, and can be able to move 140km per hour,” Mr Francis Asiimwe, the procurement manager at Nile Fishing Company Limited said.

Mr Benon Kigenyi, the Under Secretary at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, believes that because Yamaha motorcycles have been in Uganda for over 50 years, the districts receiving them will not have issues with operation and maintenance.