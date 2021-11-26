Districts under LEGS project get 30 motorcycles for service delivery

By  Promise Twinamukye  &  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • The motorcycles are meant to accelerate the achievements of the districts’ Sustainable Development Goals that include; eradication of poverty, zero hunger, clean water and sanitation, and affordable and clean energy.

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has handed over 30 motorcycles to 10 District Chief Administrative Officers (CAO) under the Local Economic Growth Project (LEGS) to deliver public services to the hard to reach communities.

