Dokolo by-election: Candidates promise ‘heaven on earth’ ahead of poll

Candidates in the Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament by-election have promised to deliver robust socio-economic transformation in the area if elected successors of the late Cecilia Atim Ogwal.

Last week, the Electoral Commission (EC) cleared seven candidates to run for the vacant seat after Ogwal’s death on January 18.

One of the independent aspirants, Dr Grace Hanna Lalam (NRM leaning) has, however, withdrawn from the race after “losing interest” in the seat.

Six aspirants are battling to succeed the late legislator and will have to battle for the over 93,700 registered voters.

They include; Ms Adongo Elau (NRM), Ms Sarah Aguti Nyangkori (UPC), Ogwal’s daughter Dr Rosemary Alwoch (FDC), Ms Harriet Ageno (NUP), Dr Esther Akullo Obot Otada and Ms Rebecca Arao all independent candidates.

UPC's Sarah Aguti Nyangkori dances with her supporters in Okwalongwen sub-county on March 15, 2024. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH

Dokolo District with a population projection of over 200,000 people, has 173 polling stations and over 93,700 registered voters.

As the campaigns officially close today (Tuesday) ahead of Thursday’s poll, we take you through some of the promises made by different candidates or their political parties.

Dr Alwoch promised to expedite the establishment of a historical site in Kangai Sub-county to draw tourists to Dokolo if elected to replace her late mother. She said the initiative would boost local revenue.

Dokolo District revenue is mainly from market dues, licensing of businesses, produce exit tax, local service tax and hotel tax which is limited to the town council; animal movement and charcoal burning and movement permits.

Ms Janet Adongo Elau, NRM candidate addresses a rally on March 16, 2024.

Also, the district has tourism potential but has not yet tapped any revenue from tourist resources. The best perspective is the site at Kangai, where Omukama Kabalega of Bunyoro and Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda, were captured by the British colonialists on April 9, 1899.

However, the site has remained redundant with only two monuments erected in memory of the two kings on a 20-acre piece of land.

The other tourist potential which also remains untapped is the traditional Okoce dance, almost remaining only in Dokolo and neighbouring Alebtong District.

Dr Alwoch further pledged to hasten the construction of a district hospital in Dokolo to enhance health service delivery.

Ms Margret Wokuri Madanda, FDC deputy chairperson, said their political party would ensure that no grabbers target land in Dokolo.

Bobi Wine and NUP candidate Ms Harriet Ageno in Dokolo District on March 17, 2024

“For us, our issue is that land belongs to the people. We can only help people to get titles so that whoever comes as an investor should negotiate with the owners of the land,” she said while campaigning for their flag bearer in Bata sub-county on Monday.

Ms Aguti Nyangkori said her UPC party stands for the idea that “for our multiple ethnic, religious and political differences, Uganda can be one united country under God. That the abundance of our natural resources should be leveraged to make us one of the most admirable economies in the world.”

“When we elect Congress people to Parliament, we give more life to these great timeless ideas, and the people of Dokolo have this chance in this election,” she said.

NRM’s Adongo Elau said: “I am the only candidate with a correct diagnosis of the issues affecting the people of Dokolo. This is my home and I clearly understand our problems. I will be the direct link between you (voters) and the government to make sure that our people benefit from government programmes aimed at improving service delivery.”