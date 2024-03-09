Don’t register non Ugandans in NRM yellow book, minister warns party registrars  

The State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, who doubles as Kabale District National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman has warned the party registrars against registering non-Uganda or under age persons as party members.

Registration of new members and register update exercise for the ruling party members is slated to kick off on March 13 ahead of the 2026 general election.

Kabale District is located at the international boundary between Uganda and Rwanda with seven Sub Counties spread across the district.

“Do not attempt to register non Ugandans during the NRM party registration exercise. Any Sub County registrar or village coordinators involved in acts of illegal registration of members shall be convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment once proved guilty,” Mr Bahati said on Saturday while addressing the district leaders who gathered for a one day training on the rules of the registration exercise.

“Make a clean NRM party register in your villages because this is the bottom line of strengthening our party. In case of disputes, apply dialogue as members of one family. Mobilize all our NRM party supporters to participate in the member registration exercise and remind them to always turn up for voting party members during party primary elections,” Mr Bahati said.

He also asked Ugandans to always be vigilant and support security agencies in fighting crime, citing the example of boda boda men who pursued and captured suspected killers of Buganda’s Ndiga clan head, Daniel Bbosa.

The party’s district registrar, Ms Barbra Ainebyoona asked the Sub County registrars to shun politicians who plan to use them for personal and political gains.

“Delete with a single line the people who died and those that wish to join the NRM party from other political parties must swear an affidavit accompanied by an introduction letter from the area LC1 chairman. Avoid double registration in our NRM party yellow book,” Ms Ainebyoona said.