Donors tell govt to pay its health bills

Doctors attend to a patient at Mulago National Referral Hospital, on August 15, 2023. Observers have warned that tough times lay ahead as the Ugandan health sector readies itself to start a new financial year with dwindling budgetary support from non-state actors. Photo | File

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • Statistics show that external financing has significantly contributed to Uganda’s health sector resource envelope in recent times. 