DPP withdraws charges of obtaining registration by false pretence against Bobi Wine

Former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA 

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kyagulanyi was dragged to Law Development Centre Court in Kampala by Mr Male Mabirizi in September 2021 accusing him of having been admitted at Makerere University to pursue a Diploma in Dance and Drama on mature-age entry when he reportedly did not meet the criteria for such an admission.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn charges of obtaining registration by false pretence against the President of the National Unity Platform Party, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bob Wine.

