Dr Kiggundu right person to oversee Lubowa project - ministry

The Ministry of Health has defended the appointment of former Electoral Commission chairperson Eng Badru Kiggundu to oversee the stalled construction of the controversial Lubowa specialised hospital.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Health Ministry spokesperson, told the Monitor yesterday that Eng Kiggundu is the perfect fit for the job because of his experience and qualifications.

“It is not [a] strange [appointment]. He is an engineer who has previously supervised projects of equally the same magnitude as the Karuma dam project. So his knowledge and expertise will enable the progress of this [Lubowa] project,” Mr Ainebyona said.

Eng Kiggundu was appointed to oversee the construction of the hospital by President Museveni, a revelation that was made by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa on Friday during the launch of the former EC chairperson’s book titled, ‘Stepping into the Unknown in Kampala.’

Eng Kiggundu was sought after by the President due to his wisdom, knowledge, and love for the country, Mr Tayebwa said.

He added that Eng Kiggundu’s good leadership skills coupled with support from the government would enable the country to attain the dream of completing the hospital.

“When we were stuck on Karuma, the President, with the help of others, looked around and said we need an extra eye on this project, we had consultants but we needed an extra eye,” Mr Tayebwa said.

“It was someone we know who trained these people and has love for his country and it was Eng Kiggundu. Since he came in, I have not received any single complaint from Parliament. I am very sure we are going to have a magnificent project,” he added.

Speaking at the book launch, former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda hailed Eng Kiggundu for bringing stability to the Electoral Commission, which he headed for 14 consecutive years, from 2002 until 2016.

Background

The appointment of Eng Kiggundu comes at a time when the government has sunk billions of money into the Lubowa hospital project but without any corresponding value for taxpayers’ money.