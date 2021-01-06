Dr Mukasa’s candle burns out

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

In less than two weeks, the medical fraternity has lost another senior doctor, lecturer and celebrated paediatrician, Dr Gelasius Mukasa.

Dr Mukasa, 77, passed away a week after his wife succumbed to Covid-19 (on December 25), according to family members.

In her tribute to the deceased, Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a paediatrician at Mulago hospital, said: “Last week, Ms Mukasa passed away following admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Dr Mukasa was admitted and not able to bury his beloved wife.”

Ms Cissy Kagaba, the executive director of the Anti- Corruption Coalition, a daughter of the deceased, said Dr Mukasa passed away at Platinum hospital.

Ms Kagaba said her father was diagnosed with Covid-19, which led to cardiac arrest that caused his death.

His colleagues have described him as a dedicated, exemplary and honourable mentor, who inspired many to love paediatrics as a career.

“He was a great teacher in paediatrics and child health, he mentored many undergraduate and postgraduate students. He was passionate particularly in managing diseases of the newborn, ”said Dr Ezekiel Mupere, the head of Paediatrics and Child Health department, Makerere University.

Advertisement

According to the department, Dr Mukasa was instrumental in child health training and research, focusing on new born health and care, promotion of exclusive breastfeeding and integrated management of childhood illnesses.

Mama Tendo, a popular Facebook page eulogised Dr Mukasa as a moving dictionary and directory on matters of breastfeeding and mother support.

“He was soft spoken but passionate on feeding the next generation on nothing else but the golden standard, breast milk. He was keen, committed and uncompromising. He was instrumental in crafting policies on breastfeeding and weaning of children. Materials that were developed under his leadership are being used all over the country to teach mothers how to breastfeed better and how to wean children better,” the post on the page read.

About Dr Mukasa

Dr Mukasa joined the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Makerere Medical School in 1977 as honorary lecturer.

He was appointed part-time lecturer in 1982 and full time lecturer in 1985. He became a senior lecturer from 1991 to 2005.

He headed the department from 1995 to 2002 while serving as a member of Senate, Makerere University.

Dr Mukasa was acting dean of the Faculty of Medicine on several occasions and served as external examiner at University of Nairobi (1997 to 1999) and Mbarara University of Science and Technology in 2000.

He also served on consultancy basis for United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation, International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) and Ministry of Health majorly on newborn care and breastfeeding promotion.

He also was the co-director of the Child Survival training unit of Mulago Hospital/Makerere University for five years.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com