Drama as MP gifts hoes to 21 newlywed couples

The Bbaale County Member of Parliament (MP) in Kayunga District surprised 21 newlywed couples when he gifted each of them with a hand- hoe on Sunday.

The 21 couples who had just taken vows before the Lugazi Diocesan bishop Christopher Kakooza during a mass wedding at St. Matia Mulumba Catholic Church were told by MP Charles Tebandeke to step forward and receive gifts.

The MP’s request excited the couples, mostly aged over 40, who quickly got up and walked to the pavilion to get the gifts.

"I have brought you hoes so that you go and grow crops because when you have food in your homes you will not cry of poverty so much," Mr Tebandeke told the couples.

The visibly unamused couples picked the hoes and their wooden poles.

They later queued facing a mammoth congregation amid laughter and ululations.

But Mr Tebandeke added: "The hoe does not deceive. Go and use these hoes to fight poverty in your homes."

This was during the parish’s 25th anniversary.

Bishop Kakooza urged the newlywed couples to remain faithful and trust in God.

The prelate further asked Christians to prioritize supporting God’s work at the function also attended by State Minister for Finance Mr Amos Lugoloobi and Kayunga District ruling NRM chairperson, Mr Moses Karangwa.