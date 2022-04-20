Early cancer detection saving lives - doctors

Cancer is detected at a late stage because people delay to go for screening, doctors say.

In an interview with Monitor, Dr David Miti, a medical expert at UMC Victoria Hospital, said the biggest challenge is the lack of effective sensitisation about regular screening, which enables early detection.

According to the cancer institute, more than 70 percent of cancers are detected in stage three and four, which is incurable.

“In most cases, stage one cancers can be removed and the recovery period is a year, it’s after that that a year the patient will be declared cancer free. Stage three and four cancer is beyond cure and remission is impossible, stage four cancer means the cancer is everywhere and what is done is majorly palliative care just to contain/manage the disease.” Dr Miti said.

According to the head of research and training at Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr Nixon Niyonzima, 34,000 new cases are registered every year and 22,000 of those lose the battle majorly because it is detected in stage three and four.

Dr Miti cited high cost of screening at private facilities and the queues at government facilities, which affect regular screening. He also criticised patients that first seek herbal medication and later resort to hospitals after the situation worsens.

The medical officer warned of the increase in breast cancer cases, adding that even those below the age of 30 are susceptible to cancer.