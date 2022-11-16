Ebola: Jinja bans football competitions as cases rise

The Jinja Ebola taskforce has temporarily banned football competitions as the district registered two new infections of the hemorrhagic fever, bringing the number of confirmed cases to three by Wednesday afternoon.

Dan Waiswa, a farmer and resident of Kayalwe ‘B’ Village, Buyengo Town Council in Jinja succumbed to Ebola at the weekend after being admitted to Buwenge Health Centre IV following his referral last week from a private clinic.

However, on Tuesday, his daughter and 18-month-old granddaughter, both residents of the same Village, were confirmed as the latest cases, according to the deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mohammed Kigongo.

The development means Jinja has joined Mubende, Kasandha, Masaka, Wakiso and Kampala as other districts where cases of Ebola have been reported.

The grim milestone has now prompted the Jinja RDC Elijah Madoi to place a temporary ban on football competitions in the district as they continue with contact tracing.

“As a temporary measure, the district taskforce has put a temporary ban on football competitions. I am told our people are still thinking of organising matches in Buwenge and Buyengo. We can’t allow people to gather yet we are still tracing contacts since the virus is already in the community,” Mr Madoi said in an interview on November 15.

He further warned local leaders against seizing the moment to gain political capital, saying “those implicated will be arrested.”

“Some figures have already started politicizing everything on radios, TVs and other social gatherings. We are not going to tolerate this,” he added.

By Wednesday morning, a number of development partners had joined the district taskforce in the fight against the virus by offering fuel, protective gear, vehicles, and manpower among others.

“We are calling upon everybody to join this cause,” Mr Madoi urged.