EC relocates, closes old office

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it is closing its head offices on the Jinja-Kampala Highway as it relocates to a new location at Plot 1-3/5b, Seventh Street in the Industrial Area. The new location was formerly occupied by the National Housing and Construction Company (NHCC). The move is to pave way for the construction of the Kampala Flyover.

“The head office at the new location will be opened to the general public on Monday, January 16, 2023. Please note that during the relocation period, the registry will be open at the new premises on Plot 1-3/5, Seventh Street, Industrial Area, Kampala on weekdays, except public holidays that may fall on such days,” the EC statement read in part.

Three months ago, NHCC made a public announcement that it had relocated from its offices on Seventh Street in the Industrial Area to Crested Towers.

Details of the amount EC will be paying in rent are still scanty.

Mr Kenneth Kaijuka, the head of NHCC, said: “The agreement to procure a new place for EC has already been signed but the cost of the deal will be finalised when the ground plan of the building is completed.”

In 2016, Uganda National Roads Authority paid EC Shs20b in compensation. Another additional Shs40m was released in 2019 by the government to the EC for the same purpose.