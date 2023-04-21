Eid-Al-Fit: Ignore the West and sign Anti-gay Bill, clerics tell Museveni

The Jinja District Kadhi, Sheikh Ismail Adi Basoga, has asked President Museveni to stand his ground, sign the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023, and remain unfazed by what the West world thinks.

Sheikh Basoga made the remarks on Friday during Eid-Al-Fitr prayers at Mvule Crescent in Jinja City.

"We want the President to sign the Bill without being threatened by Western countries. We don’t want their evil, uncultured and inhumane acts to destroy our children and future leaders,” Sheikh Basoga said.

President Museveni, together with National Resistance Movement (NRM) legislators, yesterday resolved to return the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, to the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs where deeper scrutiny and revisions will be made before it is considered for assent.

Sheikh Basoga said he was surprised to learn that among the suspects, who were arrested on allegations of engaging in homosexuality was a muslim from the Jinja community.

Earlier this week, Court in Jinja City denied granting bail to six suspected homosexuals, whose alleged video went viral on social media, on grounds that they would not be safe in public.

Three of the accused, aged between 20 and 26 years, are muslims.

Prosecution alleges that the suspects are part of a sexual network grooming young boys into acts of sodomy and recruiting male adults into gay practices.

It is further alleged by the Prosecution that the suspects, who were arrested from Mpumudde Zone, Southern Division, Jinja City were recording pornographic and sex videos and streaming live sessions, which they submitted to donors for funding.

At the time of the suspects’ arrest, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said they were allegedly found with 192 sachets of lubricants, shirts and tags with LGBTQ logos, and a metallic banner of peace and comfort with the LGBTQ flag.

Sheikh Basoga also hailed President Museveni for directing Police to arrest ministers who are behind promoting corruption instead of implementing development projects and service delivery.

The state minister for Karamoja affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu, is the latest minister to be charged in relation to the ongoing investigations into the abuse of office and theft of iron sheets meant for the people of the resistive Karamoja sub region.

Already two ministers; Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the minister of Karamoja and Amos Lugoloobi, and the state minister for finance (planning) have been charged at the Anti-Corruption Court over the same matter.

At least more than 20 ministers and about 35 legislators across the country are facing the heat over the Karamoja irons sheets, with government struggling to save face over the scandal.

The Kamuli District Khadhi, Ismail Kazibwe, during Eid prayers at Kamuli main Mosque said the fasting season heralded peace, forgiveness and reconciliation but more importantly renewal of good values, morals and practices which must be carried forward. He asked muslims to pray for Sudan.

“As we conclude our fasting period, we should remember to pray for peace especially in Sudan, implore Allah to intervene in the homosexuality vice and above all renew our commitment to Islam, morals and values,” he said.

Kamuli deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Sarah Kasadha, in her message urged Muslims to remain committed to the values of peace, love and community welfare and also support government programmes.

The Tororo District Kadhi Sheikh Ibrahim Yusuf Asante also rallied Muslims to support the campaign against homosexuality and lesbianism.

Sheikh Asante who presided over Eid prayers at Tororo main mosque condemned the practice and encouraged those involved in the immoral act to repent before they face the wrath of God.

"Join me to thank the head of state for championing the campaign homosexuality because the practice of legalizing the act would undermine God's creation and I want to ask those involved in the act to repent," he appealed.

The Luweero District Khadhi, Sheikh Ramathan Mulindwa, tasked parents to jealously guard their respective children from foreign cultures that are immoral including homosexuality.

“We believe that the parents have the duty to instill discipline and guard our children from foreign cultures that corrupt their morals. Homosexuality should be fought at all stages. Parents should not only protect only the girls but the boys are also in danger,” he said.

In Ntungamo District, Muslim clerics castigated the government for segregating them and frustrating their development while they develop other regions in the district.

The Ntungamo District Kadhi Sheikh, Hajji Swaleh Kashangirwe said the recent National Forest Authority (NFA) and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) opening of the central forest reserve and central wetland boundaries including Muslim land is an attack on the Muslim faith.

“You can’t be tarmacking roads at Kyamate (South Ankole Diocese- Anglican) and taking away the land meant for the Mosque here, this is a high-level segregation by government. We can’t say this is NEMA or NFA, its government. As Muslims we are concerned and we must fight against this,” he said.

In Masaka, Muslim clerics appealed to the government to enact tougher laws to deal with environmental degradation.

Sheik Twaha Bugembe, the Masaka City County Sheik, said strict punishments like long custodial sentences and hefty fines need to be enacted and enforced if the country is to be saved from the impacts of climate change and other impacts of environmental degradation.

“We are stuck with challenges of climate change effects, because of weaker laws and the reluctance of officers that are supposed to enforce laws. We need to have strict laws on environmental protection, we need the government to do something on encroachment of swamps and cutting of trees,” he said.