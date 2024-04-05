Eight Ugandan interns off to Russia for three-month vocational training 

Eight students of Nawanyago Technical Institute in Kamuli District have left for Moscow, Russia for a three-month skills improvement training.

The interns include; Leticia Mukyala, Janet Naigaga, Elizabeth Namuwaya, Zaina Mukyala, and Joan Gonza, who completed a Certificate in Fashion and Design.

Others are; Joel Atuma, Latifu Wakabi, and Arahuman Kiwudhu, who completed a Certificate in Building Construction.

The contingent was flagged off by Mr Stephen Kateega, the institute's chairperson Board of Governors, and the Kamuli Municipal Education Officer, Joseph Musoke on Wednesday.

Mr Kateega commended Uganda’s Envoy to Moscow, Mr Moses Kizige, for championing the bilateral cooperation and student exchange between Kampala and Moscow.

“People's destinies have been built or destroyed by the partners they get. But be grateful that Amb Kizige has added value to your life; so, while there, make the internship a blessing, not a curse,” Mr Kateega said.

Mr Musoke encouraged the team to train themselves to work, learn to save the little allowances they earn and invest, warning that international entities respect work and production, unlike in Uganda.

Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board (UBTEB) Principal Human Resource Officer, Ms Diana Kawoozo, on behalf of Amb Kizige, urged the interns to take advantage of the international placement as Uganda’s Ambassadors in the technical and vocational industry.

She warned that industrial training as a competence test assessment doesn’t end, and urged them to use this opportunity to enhance their skills, abilities, and build their capacities.

“Go unleash your potential; don’t betray us, Nawanyago, Kamuli, Uganda and above all Amb Kizige. Be disciplined, hardworking, good time managers and trustworthy,” she added.

The Principal Nawanyago Technical Institute, Martha Kumwiiza, said they selected its cream, competent and skilled students, and thanked the Ministry of Education for support to the institution, saying the exposure will inspire, motivate and attract more students to join technical institutions.

Five other interns who also attained a Certificate in Building and Construction will reportedly depart later this month as the winter subsides for constructions. “These eight are the first batch; five more will be leaving later this month,” Kumwiiza explained.

Kiwudhu, the interns' team leader, pledged to uphold professional ethics, learn modern technology applications and open up more opportunities for others to join.