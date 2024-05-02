Electric bikes given greenlight to carry passengers

The Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Monica Musenero Masanza has given greenlight to electric motorcycles to freely start carrying passengers across the country.

While launching the EV Tier in the SafeBoda App, a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting e-mobility and sustainability in the transportation sector on April 30, Dr Musenero said that Uganda is gradually moving towards clean energy.

“Initiatives like the EV Tier play in advancing the country's efforts towards a cleaner future, and that is as a government we promote public and private sectors to achieve meaningful impact in environmental conservation and sustainable development,” she observed.

The launched EV Tier empowers electric boda riders to connect with environmentally conscious passengers, fostering awareness and adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions.

While responding to issues of high fuel prices during his televised address in July 2022, President Museveni said the lasting solution lay in Uganda embracing electric cars, motorcycles and the use of trains.

Museveni was opposed to experts’ suggestions of reducing taxes on fuel, which he said would be providing a wrong solution to fluctuating oil prices.

SafeBoda’s chief executive officer Rob Sanford said they are collaborating closely with leading EV manufacturers to provide riders with a diverse range of options and ensure access to necessary resources, including maintenance guidance and charging station locations.

“At SafeBoda, we are committed to driving positive change in Uganda's transport landscape. The EV Tier initiative represents our dedication to promoting e-mobility and combating climate change. By empowering EV Boda riders, we are not only offering sustainable transportation options but also creating opportunities for social and economic development,” he added.

The vice president of payments and driver wellbeing at SafeBoda, Christian Mayeku Wamambe said “fuel prices nearly doubled in 2022 and have not come down significantly since then.”

“The EV tier allows riders to switch to electric boda-bodas and increase their incomes by having access to SafeBoda customers. Riders can save more than 30 percent on fuel, and clients appreciate the lower price,” Wamambe said.

The launch of the EV Tier, he said, marks a significant milestone in SafeBoda's efforts to promote sustainable transportation solutions in Uganda.