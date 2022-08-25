Encroachers frustrate efforts to protect Amuru forests

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has said it is facing resistance from encroachers to restore and protect the forest cover in Amuru District.

Mr Jimmy Ouna, the NFA regional manager for Lango and Acholi sub-regions, told Monitor this week that encroachers have frustrated their efforts to engage the district authorities and communities to conduct boundary reopening.

“As a result of the continued human activities, more than 1,000 acres of forest reserve land in Keyo, Wii-Ceri and Labala has been lost with about 60 percent of tree cover depleted, majorly due to settlement, agriculture, charcoal burning, and logging,” Mr Ouna said.

“Several attempts to open boundaries of reserve lands in the district have been futile with majority of community members rejecting the process,” he added.

Mr Michael Lakony, the district chairman, however, blames the continued encroachment on the inactive presence of NFA.

According to Mr Lakony, the NFA personnel, who would inspect operations in the district, are staged on the Juba highway in Keyo and Lamogi Sub-county and not Wii-ceri and Labala where there is encroachment and destruction of trees.

District leaders are demanding a parliamentary resolution as well as the initial coordinates of the reserves and titles that were used to establish the reserves before the forestry authority opens the boundaries.

Mr Stephen Odong Latek, the Resident District Commissioner, said NFA should consider squatters who have lived on the forest reserve for more than 15 years before opening the boundaries.

“Producing the parliamentary resolutions as well as other gazettement documents will help in protecting the implementers of the boundary opening from being politically witch-hunted. Before the opening of boundaries commences, there should be sensitisation meetings,” Mr Odong said.

In 2019, residents of Keyo in Pagak Parish Lamogi Sub-county blocked the demarcation of Keyo Central Forest Reserve.

In May 2020, NFA burnt seven houses belonging to locals who were believed to have encroached on in the Wi-Ceri Forest Reserve.