Environmentalists rally for action against plastic pollution

Environmentalists have urged the public to take a proactive stance in the battle against plastic pollution, notably affecting wetlands and rivers.

The prevalent issue stems from continuous dumping by the population, manifesting prominently in Fort Portal City on the river banks of River Mpanga and its tributary of Mugunu.

The aftermath of rain reveals an overabundance of polythene bags and used plastic bottles cluttering the river banks. Some of these items are in a state of decay, contributing to environmental degradation.

Mr Isaiah Mwesige, a Climate Change Activist and the Founder of the African Young Environment Activists (AFRIYEA), said there is a need for all residents in towns to embrace alternative and sustainable packaging materials, abandoning the use of plastics.

“The plastic production companies must come up with a buyback strategy to reduce pollution and its burden on the environment and water bodies,” he said on Friday.

Prof Edward Rugumayo, said the environment continues to face numerous threats from various polluters, adding that it is the role of government to enforce laws to safeguard environmental integrity.

People participating in collecting garbage at one of the dumping sites in Fort Portal City last week during a general cleaning exercise

“We are living in a fast-moving environment and when you at our environment in Fort Portal City it's like a voice crying in wildness, River Rwizi in Mbarara city is drying up, people are now getting water from other sources, and people continue to degrade the environment,” he said.

He criticized agencies like NEMA for issuing licenses that lead to violations of environmental standards, thereby letting down ordinary citizens.

Open burning of plastic waste is a prevalent issue in Fort Portal City, primarily due to the absence of a dedicated incinerator. The one that was commissioned by King Oyo Nyimba of Tooro Kingdom on the river banks of Mpanga in 2019 was demolished by unknown individuals.

A recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report indicates that plastics remain major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. The Uganda National Environment Management Act 2019, Section 76 stipulates that a person who imports or manufactures plastics shall as a precondition for continued operation; ensure that recycling is part of the active operations.