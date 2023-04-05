Epilepsy most prevalent in Eastern Uganda- report

A new report that was released Wednesday by Makerere University School of Public Health has revealed that epilepsy is most prevalent in Eastern Uganda compared to the other regions.

According to the key findings from the nationwide survey, the scientists’ clinical validation of a full neuro evaluation showed that the national prevalence rate of epilepsy is 1.69 per cent.

This means that over 770,000 people across the country have epilepsy, a number which the scientists said is quite many.

In an interview with this publication, Prof Fredrick Makumbi, the Uganda Principle Investigator from the school of public health said that there is a variation of prevalence from one region to another.

According to the findings, the Eastern region tops with 2.16 percent followed by the Central and western region both with 1.6 per cent while Northern Uganda has the least number standing at 1.35 per cent.

The prevalence rates also vary among patients in different age groups. The rate is high among the youths aged 18 to 35 years at 2.37 followed by those in the 36 to 60 age bracket with 2.33 per cent.

The prevalence is very low among children below the age of 5 years with 0.86 per cent.

“The major challenge this country is facing is lack of awareness among the population about the existence of treatment for this disease and these end up seeking spiritual treatment,” Prof Makumbi said.

When asked about the variance of the diseases in the region, gender and age, Prof Makumbi said that the school is slated to commission another study to establish the causes of the diseases and the variation.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of health services at the Ministry of Health said that the new figures of people with epilepsy is very high calling for the need for specialist and mental health experts to manage these people.

“We should intensify sensitization of masses not to stigmatize these patients because epilepsy is a non-communicable disease. It does not spread from one person to another,” Dr Kyabayinze said.

He also said that 50 per cent of the population cannot afford available drugs known to treat the disease, saying the government needs to work on availing free medicine to these patients.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Epilepsy is a chronic non- communicable disease of the brain that affects people of all ages.

WHO reports that around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases.

Nearly 80 per cent of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries.